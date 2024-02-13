Travel news: Rail line reopens near Rugby following closure due to landslip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rail line near Rugby has reopened today (Tuesday Feb 13) following the compltetion of repair work after a landslip near the town.

Network Rail has thanked passengers after completing major repairs to stabilise a railway embankment on the West Coast main line after storms and heavy rain caused a landslip between Coventry and Rugby on Sunday (February 11).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The railway between London Euston and Birmingham reopened this afternoon (Tuesday 13 February) after rail engineers closed the line to secure the embankment allowing trains to safely resume.

Network Rail has thanked passengers after completing major repairs to stabilise a railway embankment on the West Coast main line after storms and heavy rain caused a landslip between Coventry and Rugby on Sunday (February 11).

Overnight on Monday (February 12) until lunchtime Tuesday (February 13) over 800 tonnes of soil was excavated and transported away from site by rail.

On Sunday (February 11) soil moved from the embankment onto the track near the village of Church Lawford after persistent heavy rainfall weakened the earth beneath it.

Although the landslip affected only one of two tracks, engineers needed to close the line entirely to safely repair and fully reopen the West Coast main line for passengers and freight services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Network Rail said it has "worked round-the-clock with its contractor Murphy to remove vegetation from the embankment before excavating soil away from the track".

It added: "Close monitoring continues and work is currently being planned to further stabilise the railway embankment which will be delivered in overnight closures to limit the disruption to passengers."

James Dean, route director for Network Rail, said: “I’m sorry to passengers who’ve been affected by the closure of the West Coast main line while we completed emergency repairs to the landslip between Coventry and Rugby.

“I’m pleased to advise that we’ve reopened both tracks this afternoon – with a reduced speed limit – which means passenger and freight trains can run again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want to thank passengers for their patience and ask those travelling to check www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest journey information.”

For safety reasons trains will run at a reduced speed on the affected section of track while engineers monitor the embankment and complete further overnight repairs.