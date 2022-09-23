Two crashes are causing major delays in the Rugby area

Two crashes have caused major delays in the Rugby area.

The M1 northbound has now reopened following two accidents from junction 19 (Catthorpe Interchange) to junction 21 at Leicester.

But the recovery work is having a knock-on effect to traffic around Lutterworth and there is congestion to junction 18 (Rugby) and on surrounding routes including the M6, A14 and the A5.

Emergency services said that there is an overturned vehicle at J19 and a multi vehicle accident between J20 and J21.