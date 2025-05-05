Two people in critical condition in hospital after two-car crash on Warwickshire border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital after a two-car crash on the Warwickshire border.

The collision happened on the canal bridge in Bodymoor Heath Road near the junction with Dog Lane near Tamworth at around 6.45pm yesterday (Sunday).

Following the collision a man and woman – both in their 20s – were taken to hospital with serious injuries where they remain in a critical condition.

Three other occupants of the car were treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

The five of them were travelling in a white Audi A3 when it collided with a blue Audi Q6. The occupants of the second car suffered minor injuries.

Sergeant Dave Ruddy from Warwickshire Police Road Policing Unit said: “We’ve launched an investigation to establish exactly what caused this collision that has left two people in a critical condition.

“At this time, we don’t believe anyone witnessed the collision, but we’re keen to hear from anyone who saw either car in the moments before it occurred. I’d ask anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information that may help with our investigation can get in touch via our website – www.warwickshire.police.uk – or call 101. Please quote incident 264 of 4 May 2025.