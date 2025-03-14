Vehicle fire causes lane closure on M40 near Banbury

A vehicle fire near J11 Banbury of the M40 has resulted in lane closures and delays.

A vehicle fire has resulted in a lane closure and delays on the M40 between Banbury and Bicester.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the northbound lane of the motorway near Junction 11.

The incident was first reported at 9.18am this morning (March 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic that was being held up has now been released, but delays to travel are expected for some time.

All lanes are currently affected by slow-moving traffic and drivers have been advised to find alternative routes if possible.