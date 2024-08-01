Video: Chiltern rail services reopen in Leamington - watch drone footage of bridge replacement
During the closure a new 240-tonne bridge deck was lifted into place to replace a section which carries the railway over the River Cherwell in King's Sutton near Banbury.
At the same time, over 500 metres of railway north of Banbury station was upgraded, including replacing sections of track and drainage to help deal with ever-changing weather patterns.
Adam Checkley, infrastructure director for Network Rail's Central route, said: “This bridge replacement and track and drainage upgrade on the Chiltern main line between Bicester and Leamington Spa means more reliable journeys for passengers and freight. Thank you to passengers for their patience while we completed this essential work."
Andy Camp, commercial and customer strategy director at Chiltern Railways, said: “I’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding during the five-day closure as Network Rail carried out crucial engineering works.”