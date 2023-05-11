Video: Emergency services dealing with fire in Henley - road closures and traffic delays in the area
Drivers are still being advised to avoid the area
By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:51 BST
The fire is in Hight Street so all routes in and round the town are affected by the road closures in place.
Traffic is not helped by a separate accident on the A4189 Warwick Road.
Warwickshire Police said: "While the fire is under control, people are still being advised to avoid the area."