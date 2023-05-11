Video: Emergency services dealing with fire in Henley - road closures and traffic delays in the area

Drivers are still being advised to avoid the area

Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire in the centre Henley-in-Arden, which is causing traffic delays in south Warwickshire.

The fire is in Hight Street so all routes in and round the town are affected by the road closures in place.

Traffic is not helped by a separate accident on the A4189 Warwick Road.

Warwickshire Police said: "While the fire is under control, people are still being advised to avoid the area."

