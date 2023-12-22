Warwickshire firefighters busy with house fire, child locked in car and chemical incident
The incidents happened in Wellesbourne, Leamington and at Compton Verney today (Friday December 22)
Warwickshire firefighters have responded to incidents including a child being locked in a car and a house fire today (Friday December 22).
The child was released unharmed from the car, which was parked in Willes Road, Leamington this morning.
At 10.40am, crews from Gaydon and Leamington attended the chemical incident at Compton Verney.
And, about ten minutes later, crews attended a house fire in Sunderland Place, Wellesbourne, which was contained to a washing machine at the property.