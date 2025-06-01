Operational Patrol Unit Warwickshire has thanked “the majority” of motorists who sat and waited patiently on the A46 this morning while officers responded to multiple vehicle collisions on Stoneleigh Junction.

"Sadly a few took it upon themselves to ignore the road closure and then drive the wrong way back up the A46, nearly colliding with responding emergency vehicles.

"They have been reported to court.”