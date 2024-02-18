Warwickshire road warning from police after drivers crash due to wet conditions
OPU (operational patrol unit) Warwickshire have published photos from the scenes of two incidents which happened last night (Saturday February 17 to Sunday February 18).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwickshire Police are warning drivers about water on the county’s roads after several crashes took place overnight (Saturday February 17 to Sunday February 18).
OPU (operational patrol unit) Warwickshire have published photos from the scenes of two incidents.
Officers have said: “Both these drivers walked away, one with a minor injury and the other uninjured.
"Please drive to the conditions.”