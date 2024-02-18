Register
Warwickshire road warning from police after drivers crash due to wet conditions

OPU (operational patrol unit) Warwickshire have published photos from the scenes of two incidents which happened last night (Saturday February 17 to Sunday February 18).
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Feb 2024, 12:14 GMT
Warwickshire Police are warning drivers about water on the county’s roads after several crashes took place overnight (Saturday February 17 to Sunday February 18).

OPU (operational patrol unit) Warwickshire have published photos from the scenes of two incidents.

Officers have said: “Both these drivers walked away, one with a minor injury and the other uninjured.

"Please drive to the conditions.”

