Warwickshire traffic news: Two people were injured after three-vehicle crash near M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people were injured after a three-vehicle crash on the A444 at the junction with the M6 in Warwickshire, at about 8.40am this morning (Wednesday).

The road has now been cleared and reopened and police have thanked motorists for their patience during the delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...