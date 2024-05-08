Warwickshire traffic news: Two people were injured after three-vehicle crash near M6
The road has now been cleared and reopened
Two people were injured after a three-vehicle crash on the A444 at the junction with the M6 in Warwickshire, at about 8.40am this morning (Wednesday).
The road has now been cleared and reopened and police have thanked motorists for their patience during the delays.
Warwickshire Police said: "Two people were taken to hospital, injuries not thought to be serious. Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage can click on the link in the comments below to provide information or call 101 quoting incident 72 of 8 may 2024."