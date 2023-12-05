Warwickshire traffic update: Cordons set to be removed after suspicious package caused road closures found in Stratford

Emergency services have confirmed that the scene is now safe

Cordons and road closures set to be removed after a suspicious package was found in Stratford.

Multiple emergency services were called to the scene in the town centre - but in the last few minutes, they have confirmed that the scene is now safe.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "We are aware the town centre has been a bit of a sea of blue lights this afternoon.

"For those who are worried - we are very, very pleased to report that everything is ok and no one is in danger.

Earlier today we received a report of a suspicious package received at a place (it would be rather rude of us to name the location, it's up to them if they want people to know).

"In matters like these, we assume the worst but hope for the best - so a cordon was set up and road closures were put in place on Sheep Street, Chapel Street and Waterside.

"The suspicious package has been removed by specialists and is now on its way to a safe location.

"Our colleagues from the other emergency services tell us all is now safe so the cordons are being taken down.

"Road closures should be lifted shortly, we're just sorting everything out before we open it all up.