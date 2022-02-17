Weather warning for 'extremely strong winds' in Warwickshire due to Storm Eunice

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for strong winds across Warwickshire as Storm Eunice sweeps in

The Warwickshire area, and much of the Midlands and south of England, has been issued an Amber weather warning by the Met Office.

The warning runs from 5am on Friday February 18 to 9pm the same day and is for 'extremely strong winds' caused by Storm Eunice which 'may cause significant disruption'.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amber warning states:

- There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life

- Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

- Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

- There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees

The Met Office forecast states: "Extremely strong winds are expected to develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day.

"Inland wind gusts widely in the 60-70 mph range but up to 80 mph in a few places.

"Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 80 to 90 mph are possible.

"Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening."

A Red warning has been issued for some coastal areas in the South West of England, which means there is a danger to life from flying debris and a high chance of damage to buildings and trees.

The National Trust has said that Charlecote Park will be completely closed tomorrow (Friday) due to the weather.

Rail operator West Midlands Railway (WMR) is warning passengers not to travel tomorrow.

The warning follows delays caused to services across the West Midlands last night (Wednesday February 16) as Storm Dudley felled trees and blew debris onto tracks.

WMR is warning of similar disruption tomorrow, when blanket speed restrictions which will be in place across the network due to the impact of Storm Eunice.

To help customers make alternative plans, tickets pre-booked for travel tomorrow will be accepted today (Thursday) and on Saturday instead.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “Storm Eunice is expected to be one of the biggest storms in recent years and we expect significant disruption to train services.

“The message to our customers is clear – do not use the train on Friday. Customers with tickets for travel on Friday will be able to travel today and Saturday instead.”