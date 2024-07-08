Young boy airlifted to hospital after collision with car in south Warwickshire
A young boy was airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car in Stratford.
Emergency services said the youngster suffered a serious leg injury during the incident on Shipston Road on July 4, which involved a red Ford.
Warwickshire Police said: "The incident reportedly led to a serious leg injury for the child, who was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.
"If you saw the collision take place, particularly if you have CCTV or dashcam footage, contact us citing Incident 225 of 4 July:
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
“The investigating officer is PC 1210 Spencer."