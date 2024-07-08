Young boy airlifted to hospital after collision with car in south Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young boy was airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car in Stratford.

Emergency services said the youngster suffered a serious leg injury during the incident on Shipston Road on July 4, which involved a red Ford.

Warwickshire Police said: "The incident reportedly led to a serious leg injury for the child, who was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

"If you saw the collision take place, particularly if you have CCTV or dashcam footage, contact us citing Incident 225 of 4 July:

Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101

Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org