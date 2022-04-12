Tributes paid to two men involved in a plane crash over the English Channel after flying from Wellesbourne

Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield to Le Tourquet in France on Saturday morning (April 2) when the plane lost contact before crashing into the English Channel.

Tributes have been paid to two men involved in a plane crash over the English Channel after flying from Wellesbourne.

Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield to Le Tourquet in France on Saturday morning (April 2) when the plane lost contact before crashing into the English Channel.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is currently being carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Lee Rogers

The trip was part of a group fly out with the South Warwickshire Flying School, which included several other aircraft.

After encountering freak weather conditions over the channel, contact was lost with Lee’s aircraft around 10.30am.

Both Lee and Brian’s family have paid tribute to them.

Lee Rogers' family said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a wonderful father, a loving husband, and a devoted family man Lee Rogers, who has been taken from us due to a tragic air accident on Saturday April 2.

Brian Statham

"Lee was travelling as a passenger with his friend - with whom he had learned to fly - from Wellesbourne Mountford Aerodrome in Warwickshire to Le Touquet in France."

"Despite intensive British and French search and rescue operations, the search was called off in the evening of Sunday (April 3). Therefore, we have no choice but to assume Lee has passed on.

Talking about Lee, the family added: "Anybody who knew Lee will testify to a larger-than-life character who lived life to the full, a man with a big heart and limitless generosity.

"A skilled and enthusiastic pilot, a lover of all manner of fast and loud machines, which also included a newfound love of yachting.

Brian Statham

"He will leave behind a large wake and will be missed greatly - not only by his family but his legion of friends and colleagues. Lee was and always will be a legendary figure in the IT world and the Warwickshire community, most of which will have a humorous tale or two to recount regarding him.

"Not only a successful entrepreneur, known for his principled and uncompromising code of ethics, Lee was also a kind-hearted supporter of various charities.

"Most recently, Lee supported Guide Dogs, and raised not only a puppy ‘Dixon’ that has gone on to qualify as a guide dog, but lots of money towards additional dogs. Part of the legacy of a wonderful human being.

"­But first and foremost, Lee was a family man. Sarah has been married to Lee for eight years and they had been happy for many years before.

"Not just a great marriage but great partners who shared genuine adventures. Ellie, Lee’s daughter, and the apple of his eye was his greatest joy. Lee had a daily tale to tell of his little girl, another larger-than-life character who reflects her parents in all the best ways.

"It’s not fair that Ellie should be parted with her father so young, or that Sarah should be robbed of her husband way before his time or that Lee’s parents and sister lose a son and brother. Life isn’t fair, but few leave a legacy like Lee, even if they had a hundred lifetimes.

"We thank you for all your kind words and tributes. Please know that it is all appreciated. We’d also like to thank the efforts of the British and French Coastguard, who did everything they possibly could.

"We will soon let everybody know how we plan to honour Lee. In the meantime, we would ask for some time to grieve as a family."

Brian Statham's family also paid tribute.

They said: "As competent pilots, with over 20 years of flying experience combined, it was horrific news to hear that their plane (a Piper PA-28R reg G-EGVA) was reported missing over the English Channel at around midday on Saturday.

"The French and English coastguard searched for more than two days for any sign of wreckage, bodies or clues to help and figure out what happened to the two pilots that have left behind friends, families and co-workers.

"At this point, the families would like to thank the French and English coastguards for their time, hard work and dedication out at sea working tirelessly to try and find any evidence, wreckage or clues as to what may have happened.

"On Thursday April 7, Brian’s flight bag from the plane was found and handed in kindly by a tourist on the beach at Le Touquet. This has been vital evidence to help us understand what happened on their last flight.

"We are deeply thankful for this kind and helpful act. We, the families of the missing pilots would now like to ask for help.

"If you live on the northern coast of France or the southern coast of England and like to spend time at the beach, or near the English Channel please be vigilant for any form of aircraft debris, clothes and personal items.

"If you see anything, please pick it up and hand it into the local authorities.

"In both pictures, Brian is wearing some of the clothes he had on his final flight.

"Your help in this, could provide comfort and closure for the families and allow us to start the grieving process.