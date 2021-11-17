Tributes to young Leamington barman who died after a collision on the Fosse Way

Taylor Alsop

The family of a young Leamington barman who died following a collision have paid tribute to him.

Taylor Alsop worked at Murphy's Bar, and his wake will be held there.

The 19-year-old from Coventry was riding a red Benelli 125cc motorcycle travelling south on the Fosse Way towards the junction with Mere Lane/Coalpit Lane near Monks Kirby when he collided with a silver Peugeot 208 car at the junction at about 5.40pm on October 26.

His family said today (Wednesday November 17): "He was a brave young man who fought for his life.

“Taylor worked as a barman at Murphy’s Bar, which he loved as it suited his outgoing fun personality.

"It also gave him the opportunity to pursue his passion for golf where he was working towards his dream of becoming a professional.

"He also loved swimming and going to the gym.

“Taylor was a loving, caring person who always put his family first. After his gramps passed away 18 months ago he would go every day to keep his nan company and make sure she was ok."

Taylor’s funeral will be held at Canley Crematorium on November 22 at 2.15pm. His wake will take place at Murphy's Bar, where he had worked for a few months before he died.

So taken with him were his colleagues that they will wear Murphy's Bar t-shirts at his funeral and form a guard of honour.

Pub owner Kevin Murphy said: "He was a really nice lad who fitted in immediately and gelled with everyone.

"I was quite overwhelmed to hear how highly he thought of working at the bar.