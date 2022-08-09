Tributes to young man who died after crash near Warwick

Tom Gelfs

The family of a young man who died in a collision near Sherbourne has paid tribute to him.

Tom Gelfs, 24, died when his car collided with a van on the B4463 on Saturday July 2.

His girlfriend Hollie was seriously injured in the collision.

In a statement, Tom’s family said: “Tom was a great young lad, a son, brother, grandson, nephew, boyfriend, friend and tradesman to many.

“He was caring towards others and full of banter. He got on with young and old alike and was always happy to help out if anyone needed anything.

“He lived life to the absolute full, always out and about and adored everything to do with cars - especially Mx5s.

“Our family’s hearts are broken without him but his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.