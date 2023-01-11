Twelve people injured after coach crashes into motorway bridge on the M6 near Coventry

It took two hours to free the driver – and one passenger was seriously injured

A total of 12 people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital after a coach crashed into a motorway bridge on the M6 last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the northbound carriageway, near to junction 2, at about 9.40pm and sent six ambulances, four paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, a MERIT trauma doctor, a BASICS doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered multiple patients, including a man who was a passenger on the coach, in a serious condition.

“He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The driver of the coach, a man, had to be freed with assistance from the fire service whilst receiving treatment by medics, a process which took approximately two hours. He, together with a third man, who was a passenger, were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital.

“A further nine patients from the coach were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to George Eliot and Warwick Hospitals.