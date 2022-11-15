Two children airlifted to hospital after their vehicle collided with a school bus in south Warwickshire

The bus driver and 30 schoolchildren are safe and well and sheltered in a nearby building

West Midland Ambulance Service was called at 8.13am to Campden Road, Clifford Chambers earlier today to reports of a collision involving a double decker bus carrying school children and two cars.

Two children have been airlifted to a major trauma centre and a woman has received trauma care following a serious road traffic collision in Stratford-upon-Avon this morning (Tuesday).

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with two doctors and a paramedic on board together with the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a doctor and paramedic on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found a double decker bus and two cars which had been involved in a serious collision.

“Three occupants from one car, two boys and a woman, were trapped and upon assessment by ambulance staff were found to have sustained serious injuries. The team of medics worked closely with fire colleagues to carefully extricate all three patients from the vehicle. Each patient received trauma care to stabilise their conditions on scene before the two boys were airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. The woman was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The driver of the second car, a woman, was assessed on scene and found with minor injuries which didn’t require hospital treatment.