Two pedestrians taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stratford

Two women have been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stratford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 7:27pm last night (Sunday October 17) to reports a car had left the road and hit a wall, before coming into collision with two pedestrians on Bridge Foot in the town.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance critical care cars attended the scene.

Two pedestrians were taken to hospital after being hit by a car. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find two women, both pedestrians, with potentially serious injuries from the incident.

“They were treated for their injuries at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.