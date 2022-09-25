A man and a woman have died and a man has been arrested after a collision near Warwick last night (Saturday September 24).

Police and emergency services were called shortly before 8pm to reports of a collision on the southbound side of the M40 between junctions 15 (Warwick) and 16 (Henley).

It involved three vehicles – a silver Mercedes, a blue Dodge Nitro and a blue Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger travelling in the same vehicle – a man and a woman both in their 60s – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Shortly afterwards, officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Berkshire on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance, however both sides of the carriageway have now fully reopened.

Investigating officers would like anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven to come forward.

They’re also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision.