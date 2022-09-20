Two people seriously injured as Aston Martin DBS crashes near Rugby

Two people were seriously injured when an Aston Martin DBS V12 crashed on the A428 near Rugby on Monday (September 19).

The driver and passengers were both hurt when the vehicle left the road between Long Buckby and West Haddon at around 6.40pm.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the driver – a man in his 60s from Warwickshire – and his front seat passenger, a woman in her 50s from Bedfordshire, were taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A spokesman added: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage of the collision or the car travelling towards West Haddon.”