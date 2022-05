Two people have been taken to hospital after a flat fire in Warwick tonight (Wednesday).

Another person is being being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police officers, fire fighters and paramedics are at the flat fire in Friar Street, Warwick, and say that the fire is now under control.

