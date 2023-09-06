Two people taken to hospital after crash in Princethorpe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Princethorpe.
The incident happened around 12.50pm today (Wednesday September 6) at the junction of the B4455 Fosse Way and the A423 Oxford Road and it involved two cars.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of the A423 and Fosse Way at 12.49pm.
"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three patients.
"Two men were assessed and treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.
“The third patient, also a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”
Oxford Road has been closed due to the crash and was causing traffic to build in the area. As of 4.15pm AA Traffic was still recording the road as being closed