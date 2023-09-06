Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Princethorpe.

The incident happened around 12.50pm today (Wednesday September 6) at the junction of the B4455 Fosse Way and the A423 Oxford Road and it involved two cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of the A423 and Fosse Way at 12.49pm.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Princethorpe. Photo by West Midland Ambulance Service

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three patients.

"Two men were assessed and treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The third patient, also a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”