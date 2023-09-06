Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Two people taken to hospital after crash in Princethorpe

The incident involved two cars.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Princethorpe.

The incident happened around 12.50pm today (Wednesday September 6) at the junction of the B4455 Fosse Way and the A423 Oxford Road and it involved two cars.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of the A423 and Fosse Way at 12.49pm.

Most Popular
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Princethorpe. Photo by West Midland Ambulance ServiceTwo people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Princethorpe. Photo by West Midland Ambulance Service
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Princethorpe. Photo by West Midland Ambulance Service

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three patients.

"Two men were assessed and treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The third patient, also a man, was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Oxford Road has been closed due to the crash and was causing traffic to build in the area. As of 4.15pm AA Traffic was still recording the road as being closed

Related topics:RTCWarwickshire