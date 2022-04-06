Two people taken to hospital after fire at a flat in Warwick

A road closure was in place while the fire was dealt with

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:03 pm

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats in Warwick.

As we reported earlier, emergency services were sent to Theatre Street this morning (Wednesday April 6).

Four fire engines attended and the fire was located in third floor flat. Three people were rescued from the building during the early stages of the fire.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire has been extinguished and that all residents have been accounted for.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance said: “We were called by the fire service at 6.58am to a house fire in Oken Court.

"We sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance critical care car.

"We treated two patients for smoke inhalation and they were conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

A road closure was in place while the fire was dealt with but the road has since reopened.

Four fire engines and crews from Leamington, Stratford and Gaydon attended the flat fire in Warwick. Three people were quickly rescued by firefighters in the early stages of incident
The damage caused by the fire inside the flat in Theatre Street in Warwick
