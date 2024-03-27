Two young men die after car crashes into parked lorry on edge of the Rugby borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have died following a crash close to Magna Park.

Police were called to a stretch of carriageway, close to the junction with the B4114 at around 8.20pm yesterday (Tuesday), following reports a grey Audi S4 had crashed into a lorry parked in a layby.

Both occupants of the car – two men in their 20s – were pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Det Cons Maddie Hayes said: "Our investigation into this collision is continuing and I'm appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

"I'm keen to speak to any motorists who were in the area and have a dashcam in their vehicle or saw the collision occur. I'd also like to speak to anyone who saw the Audi on the A5 prior to it happening.

"Anything you can tell us could assist us."