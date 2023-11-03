UK-wide search continues for missing teenager from the Gaydon area - have you seen him?
A UK-wide search continues for a missing teenager from the Gaydon area.
15-year-old Daniel Wawrzynczak’s whereabouts are still unknown after he went missing from his home in Chadshunt on Monday October 23.
Daniel was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, a navy North Face hoodie, and a black Nike jacket with grey writing down both arms and grey edging on the hood.
He also had a black rucksack and black walking boots.
Daniel may have gone walking and ended up in another county, or travelled across the country.
Daniel has been reported missing on one previous occasion, and is known to travel by train.
Police have reason to believe he could be near to the Enfield area of London, but he may have travelled elsewhere.
Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Collins of Protective Services at Warwickshire Police said: “We have reached a stage in our investigation where we need the eyes of the public to find Daniel Wawrzynczak and to help us bring him home to his mum.
“Thorough searches have been conducted of the area around his home in Warwickshire, and we are continuing to make targeted enquiries everywhere that we think he reasonably could have passed through.
“Daniel, if you’re out there and reading this, if you’re in trouble, or you’re worried that you might be in trouble, please contact us, and let us know you’re OK. We want to help you.”
If anyone sees Daniel, the should call 999 immediately.
If anyone has any information that could help officers find or contact him, they can report it at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.