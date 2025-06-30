Millions to receive emergency alert test this year 📱

An emergency alert message will be sent to phones across the UK.

It will cause a siren-like noise for 10 seconds.

Previous nationwide test took place in 2023 - but another is coming.

The government is set to test out its emergency alert system by sending a message to millions of phones across the UK.

If you can remember, a previous nationwide trial took place in 2023 and it caused your mobile to make a siren-like noise for around 10 seconds. The Independent reports that a second test will take place later this year.

Set up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the emergency alert system has actually been used in the face of real dangers in recent years. During Storm Darragh people in parts of Wales and south-west England received one.

When will the emergency alert test be?

People receive emergency alert text during test in 2023 | Clive Rose/Getty Images

The government will once again be doing a test of the emergency alert system, according to the Independent. A date has yet to be set but it will take place later in 2025.

Millions of phones across the country will receive a message - and it will be accompanied by a siren-like sound that will last for around 10 seconds. The first nationwide test took place in April 2023 and it will be tested every two years, the Independent reports.

Who can send emergency alert texts?

Since the test two years ago, the system has been used on a handful of occasions - particularly around extreme weather. Alerts were sent out during Storm Darragh in 2024 and again in early 2025 for Storm Éowyn - the latter being its largest use so far.

The alerts can only be sent by the emergency services, government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies. And you may get them in the event of severe flooding, fires and extreme weather - for example.

What happens when you get an emergency alert?

The messages are usually sent to mobile phones - but could also be sent to tablets. Your device will make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent, vibrate and read out the alert.

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds. An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

