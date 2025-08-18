YouTube users are reporting issues with the video platform this evening 🚨

YouTube has been hit by outages this evening (August 18).

Users are experiencing issues with buffering.

But what is the latest on the issue?

A major outage is disrupting people’s experience on YouTube this evening (August 18). The popular video platform is experiencing outages with videos stuck on buffering.

YouTube is one of the most popular apps and websites in the world and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The site first launched back in early 2005 and has remained ever popular since.

It is not uncommon for popular platforms and social media networks to experience outages in our current age on the internet. But when did YouTube’s problems start?

Is YouTube down currently?

A picture taken on October 5, 2021 in Toulouse shows the logo of Youtube social media displayed by a screen and its website displayed by tablet. ) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Users have been experiencing issues on YouTube this evening (August 18) - UK time. It includes videos getting stuck on buffering which is not related to internet speeds.

The problems were first reported just before 6pm British time. It is impacting the iPad version of the app, from this writer’s personal experience.

Downdetector has seen a big spike in issues being flagged with YouTube in the hour since the outages were first reported.

Have you been experiencing issues with YouTube? Let me know your experience by email: [email protected] .

