Update: Cordon has now been lifted after bomb disposal experts were called to Leamington flat

The road was cordoned off during the afternoon

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:56 BST

The cordon has now been lifted after bomb disposal experts were called to flat in Leamington.

They had taped off the area around Camberwell Terrace and asked people to stay away – but nearby residents are now being allowed back in to their homes.

The incident at a flat in Baxter Court lasted a few hours – but no further details have been released.

Police at the scene in Baxter Court
Police at the scene in Baxter Court

Earlier this afternoon, Warwickshire Police said: "Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) are currently at the scene of Baxter Court in Camberwell Terrace, Leamington.

"A cordon is in place for safety reasons and we would ask people to avoid the area while EOD carry out further investigation as a precaution."

