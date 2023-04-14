Update: Cordon has now been lifted after bomb disposal experts were called to Leamington flat

The road was cordoned off during the afternoon

The cordon has now been lifted after bomb disposal experts were called to flat in Leamington.

They had taped off the area around Camberwell Terrace and asked people to stay away – but nearby residents are now being allowed back in to their homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident at a flat in Baxter Court lasted a few hours – but no further details have been released.

Police at the scene in Baxter Court

Earlier this afternoon, Warwickshire Police said: "Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) are currently at the scene of Baxter Court in Camberwell Terrace, Leamington.

Advertisement

Advertisement