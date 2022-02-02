Update: Road closure after serious collision involving pedestrian and car between Leamington and Warwick - air ambulance called out

A serious collision between a pedestrian and a car has led to a road closure in Leamington this morning (Wednesday).
The air ambulance has been called to the scene of the crash near the roundabout between Old Warwick Road and Europa Way.
A police spokesperson described the collision as 'serious' and added: "The roundabout is currently closed to allow air ambulance to land.
"Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible."
Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit said that the incident happened at about 7am involves a pedestrian and a car.
The OPU Unit said: "We’re appealing for witnesses, Any info please call 101,Incident 46. "