Van driver dies following crash on the edge of south Warwickshire

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened on the A423 Southam Road
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:36 BST
A van driver has died following a crash on the edge of south Warwickshire.
A van driver has died following a crash on the edge of south Warwickshire.

A van driver has died following a crash on the edge of south Warwickshire.

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Sunday (28/5) on the A423 Southam Road, Mollington near Banbury.

The collision involved a white Berlingo van and a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Sadly, the driver of the Berlingo van, a man in his fifties died. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"The driver of the Volkswagen remains in hospital with serious injuries."

Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Jon Bates, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.

“We’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams and who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43230234598.”

