Video: Van bursts into flames in Leamington town centre in front of shocked shoppers
Onlookers watched in shock when a van burst into flames in Leamington town centre.
This video by Tony Williams shows flames and black smoke, which could be seen across the area as shoppers made multiple 999 calls.
Firefighters were able to control the flames, which started at about 5.30pm yesterday in Warwick Street.
Crews from Kenilworth were called because both Leamington appliances were attending an incident in Warwick at the time.
A spokesperson for Kenilworth Fire Station said: "Once available from the incident in Warwick one crew from Leamington proceeded to the incident as well due to the amount of 999 calls fire control were receiving and the vehicles proximity to a building.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.
"The adjacent property’s windows had cracked due to the heat from the fire but the fire did not spread to the property."