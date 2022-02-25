Want to support the people of Ukraine? Here are some practical ways people in the Warwick district can help

Many of us have been left shocked and appalled at the brutal violence which Putin unleashed on the Ukrainian people.

Many of us have been left shocked and appalled at the brutal violence which Putin unleashed on the Ukrainian people.

Thanks to the help of people getting in touch with us, Warwickshire World has been able to put together a list of organisations and groups which are actively helping to alleviate the suffering of Ukrainians.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should you wish to learn more or make a donation, here are their details:

The Help Ukraine Emergency Appeal has been set up by Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB).

The appeal has so far raised almost £70,000 across Britain and the organisation is working with charities in Ukraine to deliver much-needed medical supplies.

A spokesperson said: "We are working with accredited and registered Ukrainian charities to provide medicines, food and critical services to support the most vulnerable to overcome the consequences and trauma of war.

"Your donation will be used to fund immediate emergency and ongoing needs."

Click on this link to access the fundraiser: www.gofundme.com/f/helpukrainePeople in Need Slovakia has launched an urgent appeal to raise a €20,000 humanitarian fund to help Ukrainians with accommodation, drinking water and food - and psychological support.

They do not have an English-language page - but you can use Google Translate on your web browser when you visit their site - https://clovekvohrozeni.sk/pomoc-ukrajina/Slovak humanitarian organisation Magna is providing urgent healthcare in Ukraine - primarily operating in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Again, they do not have an English language page - but Google Translate can be used.

See https://donate.magna.org/sk/ukrajina/The 'Come Back Alive' fund provides support for Ukrainian soldiers. This is another page which is not in English, but can be read with Google Translate.

See: savelife.in.ua/en/We would like to say a huge thanks again to all those who got in touch with us to share these appeals.