Warwick and Leamington Parliamentary Candidate, James Uffindell, Hosts Business Networking Breakfast

Attended by local business owners, county councillors, and members of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, the event provided a platform for vibrant discussions on the successes, challenges, and opportunities for innovation and change in the Warwick and Leamington area.

Attendees exchanged insights and their perspectives on the economic landscape of Warwick and Leamington and participated in a discussion as to how the local area could attract increased inward investment to sustain Warwick and Leamington Spa’s reputation as an excellent place to build and run a business.

Reflecting on the success of the networking breakfast, James Uffindell expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and dialogue that took place. He said, "I am thrilled by the engagement and enthusiasm displayed by the local business community at our networking breakfast. It is heartening to see such a diverse group of individuals come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Warwick and Leamington. As a business community, we can leverage our collective experience to drive positive change and foster a thriving, pro-growth business environment."

Attendees gather at James Uffindell's Business Networking Breakfast