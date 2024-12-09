Warwick based Griffin's Auctioneers achieve record prices

Middle Eastern / Arabic copper Dallah coffee pots, sold for £660.

Griffin's Auctioneers based in Warwick, have recently been achieving record prices for items sold in their auctions.

Warwick based auctioneers Griffin's have been achieving record prices for items placed into their auctions recently. Griffin's hold regular specialist auctions at their Harris Road showroom. Auctions include dedicated Toy sales, Stamp and Trade Card sales, Coin and Militaria sales, also a regular General Antiques & Collectables sale. The auctions are broadcast to a worldwide audience online, with items being sold to countries including Australia, China, North & South America.

Griffin's held a dedicated Coin sale on Tuesday 3 December, this sale included a number of historic Chinese coins. One of those coins sold for £21,000 to a Chinese bidder. Another coin sold for £16,500. Ben Griffin, who is the Director and Senior Valuer at Griffin's said "With the worldwide reach of the internet, we are attracting bidders from the far corners of the globe, to bid on items found in homes throughout Warwickshire. We knew the demand for these coins would be high, but they certainly exceeded our expectations".

In Griffin's November 26 General Antiques & Collectables auction, a Queen 'The Miracle' vinyl record, which was signed, sold for £3,500.

Griffin's are finding that items including Jewellery, Mid-Century Furniture, Original Artwork, Iconic Toys including original Star Wars and many more items, are selling well via auction. They offer a free valuation service at their Harris Road showroom. Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm. Call 01926 505012, to arrange your visit. There is also a free online valuation service available via www.griffinsauctions.co.uk, you can add images of your items to an online form.

Griffin's are currently offering reduced commission on any high value item or collections, that will go into one of their auctions in early 2025. This offer will expire on Wednesday 15 December.