Warwick based practical education organisation launches appeal to help struggling families this Christmas

Roots to the Future is calling for unused items for families and for items that can help homeless people

A Warwick based practical education organisation has launched an appeal to help struggling families this Christmas.

A spokesperson for Roots to the Future said: "We are deeply saddened to see that more families than ever are finding this winter tough with the rising cost of living. Parents are having to cut costs on basic essentials such as food and heating just to make ends meet.

"The reality here is that many children will go without a single present this year as many parents just cannot make the pennies stretch far enough.

"For this reason, we are organising a Christmas Present Appeal, whereby we will be taking donations, wrapping them up, and helping local families in need. We would love to take away some of the stress for families this Christmas, putting a smile on children’s faces with a simple spoonful of kindness!

"We would be so very grateful to have your support in this appeal and would love to accept any donations of toys, gifts, toiletry sets, games, scooters, bicycles, electrical items, etc so that we can wrap up and pass them on to local families in need at this time of year. We are seeking presents for boys and girls, men and women, of all ages."

