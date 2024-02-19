Warwick Dad swaps pints for push-ups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the town of Warwick, Graham Todd's life transformation from a drinking enthusiast to a model of sobriety and fitness captures a compelling tale of personal growth and community inspiration. Once known for his drinking, Todd, a local business owner and family man, embarked on a journey of self-improvement that not only reshaped his life but also set a new standard within the local community and encouraged others to do the same.

Todd's turning point came one night in 2021, after an incident in a Warwick pub's car park led to a stark re-evaluation of his lifestyle. He realised it was time for a major change, leading him to dive into a health and fitness routine and cut out drinking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todd swapped his late nights for early mornings filled with workouts, ice baths, and healthy eating, replacing his late-night boozing habits with a dedication to fitness. This new lifestyle prompted significant changes within his family dynamics, where his partner, Jo Ciriani, noted the positive shifts in his engagement as a partner and father. She said: “Because Todd wakes up at 4.30am now, he often passes out on the sofa by 8pm. So watching a Netflix series takes a long time.”Todd's story resonates beyond his household, inspiring a broader conversation about health and lifestyle choices among middle-aged men in Warwick and beyond. Todd speaks publicly about his journey, and recently gave a Pecha Kucha talk in Leamington about the Ripple Effect. His TikTok channel encourages others to think about how much they’re drinking, and he gets daily messages from people he’s inspired to quit the booze.

Todd before and after his fitness journey

While the transition brought about positive changes, it also required adjustments. The couple's routines evolved, highlighting the need for balance and understanding in navigating life's new phases. But Jo definitely feels the benefits of the new Todd outweigh the drawbacks. She said: “He would previously be hung over all weekend and we used to argue. Mondays at work were a write-off as he’d binge on weekends. He now does more around the house and has plenty of energy to look after our daughter. It’s been an adjustment for both of us, but I wouldn’t go back. I’d rather have a sober, fit, involved partner who goes to bed a bit early than a smelly, boozy, hung-over guy.”

Todd's transformation has sparked interest and inspiration within the Warwick community and beyond, encouraging others to reflect on their health and lifestyle choices. His journey, marked by its ups and downs, underscores the importance of support, resilience, and the willingness to embrace change for a better future.