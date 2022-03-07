Warwick family appealing for help to fix a carousel which is close to their hearts

Becky Capers with the carousel

A family in Warwick is appealing for help in fixing a handmade carousel, which is close to their hearts.

The appeal has come from Becky Capers and her family as they desperately want to see the carousel back up and working.

Becky said: "My grandad Ron Underwood, who is 93-years-old, built a carousel in the early 80s for my gran Nina.

Ron Underwood, holding some of the horses from the carousel he built in the 1980s for his wife Nina

"They met whilst they working together at Brico in Wharf Street in Warwick in 1950.

"Ron and Nina always loved going on the carousel at the fair and Nina said she would love one.

"Ron promised he would make her a carousel one day, but wasn't sure where to even begin. He started the carousel in the early 80s and completed it 1986, naming the carousel 'Nina's Gallopers'.

"He used a lampshade for the top, that he found in a skip. He made all the horses from a fiberglass mould and hand-painted them, which rise and fall as carousel turns.

The carousel built by Ron Underwood for his wife Nina

"Unfortunately the carousel has broken and needs repair. It turns by a vinyl turntable, which isn't working.

"Some of the rods holding the horses have also broken, which prevents them from going up and down.

"We are trying to find someone who has experience to help us get our much loved and truly unique carousel fixed.

"My grandad has cancer and dementia and we really want to get this fixed for him before it's too late.

The carousel built by Ron Underwood for his wife Nina

Ron said he would like to see it working again as watching it reminds him all the fun times he had with Nina , who died seven years ago.

Becky added: "We have grown up with watching the carousel, it was one of the highlights of going to visit my gran and grandad and admiring the carousel.

"Ron has grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild.

"We really hope someone can help fix it so we can admire and enjoy it for years to come and continue to hand it down to future generations. "

The carousel built by Ron Underwood for his wife Nina