Warwick Fire Update: Man dies after flat fire

A man has died following a fire at a flat in Warwick.

Fire fighters, police officers and paramedics attended the incident in Friar Street yesterday evening (Wednesday May 4).

The man – who is believed to be in his 60s – was taken to hospital where he died.

The man’s next of kin has been informed and police now await formal identification.

Another man who was taken to hospital has since been discharged.

Thirty people were evacuated from the block while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Inspector Simon Ryan said: “This was a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased. Enquiries continue but at this time we don’t believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information that can help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 301 of May 4.

Warwick District Council says it is continuing to work with the emergency services.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “ We continue to work with the emergency services to establish the cause of the fire at the flats in Friars Street, Warwick yesterday evening.

"Chief Executive, Chris Elliott was at the site of the flats this morning, to see the extent of the damage for himself, before meeting with council officers to review the effect on the residents and their homes, as well as the safety measures in place.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for housing added: “We are saddened to learn from the police of one fatality and three injured residents and while we wait for the results of the police investigation, we will be offering support to those affected.

"We are also commissioning the repair work required for the damage to the flats, as a matter of urgency, to provide reassurance for tenants that their homes remain safe.”

Residents of the block of flats were evacuated last night and then allowed to return to their homes to collect their belongings; temporary accommodation has been organised by the council.