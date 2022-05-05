Warwick Fire Update: Two people taken to hospital with serious injuries after flat fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a flat fire in Warwick. Photo by WMAS

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called a t 6.34pm to reports of a fire at an address on Friars Street in Warwick .

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival crews found three patients.

“The first man was assessed by ambulance staff and was in a critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He continued to receive treatment enroute to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham via land ambulance.

“The second man was assessed by ambulance staff. He had sustained serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene.

“He was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire via land ambulance for further treatment.”

“A third patient was assessed at the scene and declined treatment from ambulance staff and was discharged at the scene.”