Warwick GP surgery and doctor win national award

When Warwick doctor Neha Sharma went up on stage to collect a platinum award, she was not expecting that the night would get any better.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But she said she was “gobsmacked” to be called back on stage to receive the award for Primary Care Practice of the Year 2023 for her practice, Chase Meadow Health Centre in Warwick.

The awards were given out at the Gold Standard Framework (GSF) conference in Manchester on Friday - GSF is a registered charity and a training provider for generalist frontline staff in caring for people in the last years of life for over 25 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement