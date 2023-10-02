Register
Warwick GP surgery and doctor win national award

When Warwick doctor Neha Sharma went up on stage to collect a platinum award, she was not expecting that the night would get any better.
By Peter GregoryContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 17:19 BST
But she said she was “gobsmacked” to be called back on stage to receive the award for Primary Care Practice of the Year 2023 for her practice, Chase Meadow Health Centre in Warwick.

The awards were given out at the Gold Standard Framework (GSF) conference in Manchester on Friday - GSF is a registered charity and a training provider for generalist frontline staff in caring for people in the last years of life for over 25 years.

The aim of GSF is to enable a ‘gold standard’ of care for everyone, with any condition, in any setting, given by any care provider, at any time in a person’s last years of life - and Dr Sharma's award was for her work in supporting patients at the end of life.

Related topics:WarwickManchester