Warwick photographers in the frame for national award

It was their "personal touch, community feel and passion" that Warwick-based photography company MV Visual Media impressed the Prestige Award judges with this year.

Founder Mark Varney and his partner Jo Powell have been selected as the winners of The Photography Company of the Year - Warwickshire 2022.

It is a special award for MV Visual Media after successfully overcoming the devastating effects of the event industry closing during the lockdown.

The duo stripped back the company and rebranded, and came out fighting with more photography and videography services to companies in Warwickshire.

And they are also keen to carry out charitable work.

Their recent "Giving-Back Day," as Jo calls it, was spent creating a Santa grotto experience for children and adults with disabilities and mental health difficulties.

In contrast to the red carpet Prestige Awards event, which will be held in the new year, Mark and Jo ripped up the soaking wet carpet, then cleaned the sludge underneath to make way for the Santa's grotto.

Mark said: "I get to travel all over the UK to various locations, including restaurants, schools, hotels, on-site at building projects, conferences or black-tie events. But there is nothing like coming home to good news like this.

"Each year the Prestige Awards invites readers and contributors to put forward companies, products, services and individuals they feel deserve recognition.