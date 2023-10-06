Roverway helps participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five-day expedition across Norway to encourage this.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager from Warwick is set to represent the UK at a European Scout event.

Nathan Barnard, an 18-year-old student from Warwick, will travel to Norway next year for the European Scout event, Roverway 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 to 22 years old, from across Europe. The last Roverway was held in the Netherlands in 2018.

Nathan Barnard will be representing the UK at the Roverway 2024 event. Photo supplied

The event, which is taking place from July 22 to August 5, is divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts will take part in activities before going on a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Nathan said: “Getting the opportunity to go on Roverway is amazing. I was very lucky to join Heathcote Explorers in the winter of 2021 at the age of 16 and loved all the activities planned by the leaders.

"Being in Scouts has prepared me well for my new adventure.

"Recently my Roverway patrol met and camped over a weekend which went really well, and I am certain that I will have a very nice time in Norway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am looking forward to experiencing Norway on foot. I will enjoy the pace of hiking together with a big group of people whom I feel I can trust to look out for each other.

"I look forward to seeing how people from different cultures communicate and share tasks and want to hear about lifestyles from people from different countries.

"I will enjoy the sight and feel of Norway as well as the post event trip to Copenhagen.

"Most of all, I hope I come back with great memories which fills me with happiness, and which will make me want to go on more trips.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 550 UK Scouts at the event will be supported by more than 100 volunteers and they will join 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation for the 15 day event.

The theme of the event is ‘North of the Ordinary’.

Roverway helps participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five-day expedition across Norway to encourage this.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls wished Nathan well by saying: “A massive congratulations to Nathan who has been selected to represent the UK at Roverway 2024.

"Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’d just like to say good luck to our brilliant UK Contingent in their preparation for the event.

"They will be heading off on the trip of a lifetime to a beautiful destination in Stavanger.

"The diversity of people they will meet will remind us all about what the world has to offer: they will experience new cultures and make many new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others through this experience.”