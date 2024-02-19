Warwick Town Crier announces generous charity donation to BCUK by St. John’s Fish Bar
On Saturday, 17th February, Warwick’s Town Crier, Michael Reddy, made an important proclamation regarding a generous act of charity by Michael Michael’s, the owner of St. John’s Fish Bar in Warwick. A cheque for £1805.70 was presented to Anne Oliver, chair of the Heart of England Branch of Blood Cancer UK.
BCUK is the UK’s leading charity dedicated to funding research into all blood cancers including leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, as well as offering information and support to blood cancer patients.
St. John’s Fish Bar, a multi award-winning business, has been trading for 21 years in Warwick and held a special event in December to celebrate. Michael wanted to support a charity on this special occasion, and chose BCUK, due to the close relationship built up over the years, as the charity regularly ordered large numbers of fish & chip suppers for their fundraising events. The aim on December 11th was to raise the profile of the charity locally, whilst raising money to support vital research. The shop was decorated with balloons, and all the staff wore BcUK T-shirts. The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jaques, supported the event as can be seen in the photograph. Just over £100 was collected in buckets on the night, but Michael Michaels also made a generous donation to the charity, hence the presentation this week. The photograph shows Michael presenting the cheque to Anne, following the announcement by the Town Crier.
Anne expressed her thanks and highlighted the importance of donations such as this to support the charity’s work. She encouraged anyone local who is affected by blood cancer to get in touch if they’d like more information about the Heart of England Branch; email: [email protected]