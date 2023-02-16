Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance receives £1,000 donation from Amazon in Rugby

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby.

Gayner Coulson, site leader at Amazon in Rugby, said: “We are pleased to support the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with this donation and hope it allows the team to continue its vital, life-saving efforts.”

National Partnerships Manager at the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance added: “Support like this from Amazon is paramount as we rely entirely on donations to keep our helicopters flying, so we couldn’t continue our work without generous support like this.

“On behalf of the charity, I’d like to say a big thank you to Gayner and the Amazon team in Rugby for this donation. Our crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions, so we really appreciate Amazon’s support.”

The donation is part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

More about the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

Every day of the year, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is helping save more lives with its critical care paramedics, doctors and pilots attending an average of five rescue missions a day.

Within minutes the vital crew can be on the ground delivering lifesaving care giving people the very best chance of survival and recovery. WNAA runs a helicopter as well as a Critical Care Car service, meaning they can reach those who need them 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.