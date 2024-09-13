Warwickshire charity to join 450-mile walk combatting homelessness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homelessness charities collaborate to raise awareness of rough sleeping in the local area.

Next week, people being supported by local homelessness charity Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire will join an epic 450-mile fundraising walk, to raise awareness of homelessness and rough sleeping in the area.

The Walk of Kindness, organised by sister charity Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney, began earlier this month at St David’s in Wales and stretches across the country to Norfolk. A team of residents from the Norfolk charity are walking 10 miles a day for six weeks.

Starting Friday 20 September, staff and residents from Emmaus Coventry will join Norfolk walkers Chloe, Peter, and Jagger for a two-day trek through Warwickshire. The group will hike from the village of Snitterfield through Warwick to Royal Leamington Spa and continuing the next day to Leamington Hastings. They have been offered a place to stay overnight before continuing their journey.

Walk of Kindness beginning at St David’s

The Walk of Kindness aims to raise awareness of rising levels of homelessness across the country and to generate the funds needed to help more people find a safe home at Emmaus. Across the UK, Emmaus currently provides over 850 people with a home, work opportunities, training and therapeutic support. Locally, Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire supports up to 17 individuals who have experienced homelessness, helping them build confidence and new skills.

Falishia Channer, Community Leader of Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire who will join the team on the fundraising hike, shares:

“Walking together like this is about more than just covering miles - it’s about bringing people together who’ve been through similar struggles and showing that we’re united in our fight against homelessness. The Walk of Kindness is our way of saying that we’re here to support each other, and we believe that together, we can make real, lasting change. Everyone deserves a place to call home, and this walk is a step towards making that a reality."

The Walk of Kindness follows the newly established Via Beata pilgrimage route and will conclude in Ditchingham, South Norfolk, on World Homeless Day – Thursday 10 October.

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney aims to raise £360,000 during the walk to open a social enterprise Bed and Breakfast on their site, which will create a new income stream and provide meaningful work opportunities for those they support.

Chloe, one of the residents from Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney, is walking the full 450 miles to raise awareness of the many paths to homelessness. She shares: “Before Emmaus, I wasn’t living, I was just existing. I started drinking at the age of 11 and it all spiralled from there. All I could think about was getting the next drink. I lost track of days and hours and eventually ended up living in my car. I’ve got a home now at Emmaus, I’ve got a bed, I’ve got people and family – everyone at Emmaus has become my family.

“I’m really looking forward to the walk. I want to give back to the place that’s given me so much. It will be amazing to meet people from Emmaus in Coventry to hear their stories and work together to ensure other people don’t have to experience what we’ve been through”

Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire and Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney are coming together to help more people out of homelessness and into a safe home. The charities encourage the public to take on their own Kindness challenges or sponsor each mile that the companions walk.

To sponsor the walkers and for more information, visit the Emmaus website: emmaus.org.uk/norfolk-waveney/wok