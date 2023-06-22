Warwickshire experts share their messages on mental health for businesswomen

Karen Heap, founder of Socially Shared Women's Business Network

They spoke at Ansty Hall on the theme "Mind Your Business" at the fifth Socially Shared Women in Business Conference, hosted by the network founder Karen Heap, on June 9.

Mindset has become a critical topic in business circles locally because of its impact on the success of individuals and organisations.

Amongst the array of speakers from Rugby was Dr Hayley Poole, clinical psychologist and clinical director; Miranda Khilstrom, wellness and mindset and health coach; and Elizabeth Platt, therapist and coach. From the Warwick district were Dishi Atwood, director of membership and development at Soroptimist; and Liz Paolone, holistic practitioner.

Speaker Miranda Khilstrom

The speakers set out key topics around mindset, what we perceive as "normal", and how our childhood can influence our beliefs, thinking and actions. Much talk was about women's identities, the expectations others place on them, and wanting to please people and live up to those expectations.

Having experienced the debilitating effects of PTSD, conference speaker Liz Paolone is passionate about promoting good mental health with her business partner, Praksha Bathia. Liz’s mantra is that we may not be able to change our circumstances, but we can change how we respond and react to them. For her, the right mindset is the difference between simply surviving and thriving.

Liz said: "Statistics suggest that common mental health issues such as depression and debilitating anxiety are rising and accelerating in the post-pandemic era of economic doom and gloom. The "Mind Your Business" conference topic is far more relevant to women, especially when juggling family and work commitments. The day’s delegates left with a greater understanding of the importance of nurturing good mental health and ideas of how to achieve it."

According to fellow speaker Elizabeth Platt, negative thoughts, behaviour patterns, anxiety, overwhelm, sabotage, poor health, phobias, relationship problems, and low self-worth weigh us down, and strategic hypnosis becomes a powerful tool. She said: "Deep at our core is a sense of who we truly are, but growing up, we might have buried our true identity and passions because of family rules, parenting styles, trauma and dysfunction."

Speaker Elizabeth Platt

Dr Hayley Poole added: "Setting up in business after a long career in the NHS involved a steep learning curve for me which required a total shift in mindset. Hearing the other speakers outline their experience was inspiring; the day felt like a celebration of women in business, validating people's struggles in their journey."

Miranda Khilstrom reminded everyone attending: "The art of visualisation can bring dreams to life and give you the focus to allow dreams to become a reality." Miranda's philosophy is that the 'body achieves what the mind believes."

Dishi Attwood, director of membership and development at Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland, also shared stories and information about the fantastic charitable projects that have empowered and supported women and girls in Africa and worldwide. Dishi said that empowered women and girls globally become agents of change, driving innovation, leadership, and sustainable development. They inspire future generations, challenging gender stereotypes and dismantling societal norms.

Socially Shared Women's Business Network operates across Warwickshire, West Midlands, Leicestershire and Staffordshire and will expand into Northamptonshire later this year. For more information: https://sociallyshared.co.uk