Warwickshire homebuilders host festive event to bring community together

A festive event brought Upper Lighthorne residents together to get members of the community in the Christmas spirit.

The event, hosted by Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Taylor Wimpey, gave residents the opportunity to meet Father Christmas, and meet their neighbours ahead of a light switch-on at the development off Banbury Road.

In partnership with Trustgreen, the Wellesbourne and District Lions Club and St Laurence's Church, the leading housebuilders welcomed new and existing residents to their Aston Grange, Heritage Grange and Valiant Fields developments to join the festivities.

Gillian Jones, Warden at St Laurence’s Church, said: “It was such a great opportunity to meet people, both existing residents and new. Thanks to the developers for enabling this event and hopefully these new connections will help the sense of community grow and grow.”

B&DWM & BWM - 07.12.2024-012 - The Sales Advisers were on hand to ensure Santa visited the new development

Elaine Merrygold, Committee Member at Wellesbourne and District Lions Club, said: “Thank you to the developers for their generosity, and we would like to thank everyone who supported this event.”

Emma Hills, Community Champion, said: “Thanks to the developers, the church, the residents’ association, the Lions and Stratford Time Bank for making this afternoon so amazing. A special thanks goes to the wonderful sales team for hosting us and getting the Christmas celebrations at Upper Lighthorne underway.”

Guests in attendance enjoyed complimentary beverages and warm conversations, and younger residents were given the chance to receive a present from Santa ahead of the big day.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “It was fantastic to partner with the local community groups to put on this festive event for our residents in Upper Lighthorne, and we hope everyone enjoyed their afternoon.”

B&DWM & BWM - 07.12.2024-014 - Residents at the growing community meeting Santa ahead of Christmas

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Hosting events like this helps us build strong communities and that’s a big part of our ethos at Barratt and David Wilson Homes. The event was a great success, and we’re pleased everyone in attendance enjoyed the festivities.”

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: "Engaging with local communities is so important to us at Taylor Wimpey and we were really pleased to support the Christmas event. It was a joyous occasion for the local community and we are glad so many people got to enjoy it."

The new development in Upper Lighthorne has become an established community and residents are always up for a get together, having recently celebrated the unveiling of the brand-new onsite allotments in August.

Building connections with the local community is an integral part of each new Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Taylor Wimpey developments. For this festive event, a combined £800 was donated to the Wellesbourne and District Lions Club and St Laurence's Church to help fund refreshments on the day, and gifts for children meeting Father Christmas.

B&DWM & BWM - 07.12.2024-028 - Residents in Upper Lighthorne meeting Father Christmas

