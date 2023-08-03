Warwickshire Police appeal: Did you see distressed young woman on side of motorway?

Officers are trying to find her to make sure she is OK

Warwickshire Police are appealing for the public's help after a young woman was spotted on the side of the M6.

Officers said the woman was in a state of distress, and was trying to get help from other vehicles on the motorway.

The incident happened just before 6pm yesterday evening (Wednesday August 2).

Warwickshire Police said: "A young Indian woman described as being in her mid-20s exited a blue Toyota on the side of the M6 Southbound, between J4 and J4A.

"She is said to have been in a state of distress, and to have been attempting to flag down assistance from other vehicles on the motorway.

"She has been described as having black hair in a ponytail, and wearing either a black jacket and blue jeans, or a beige outfit.

"We are looking for any information that could help us locate her and ensure that she is safe and well.

"This could include dashcam footage, eyewitness accounts, or if you yourself have provided someone with a lift in the vicinity of M6 J4 to 4A, or in the nearby area around Chelmsley Wood and Water Orton.

"If you have any information that you can provide to help us locate this individual or trace her steps, please contact us either online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or on 101, citing incident 257 of 2 June.