Warwickshire Police appeal for help to find missing girl who was last seen in Kenilworth
Police are looking for a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Kenilworth on April 2.
Mihaela, 15, is missing from her home in Coventry and has links across the West Midlands and Warwickshire.
Warwickshire Police said they are concerned for her safety.
If you see her, call 999 quoting PID number 444179.