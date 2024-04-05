Warwickshire Police appeal for help to find missing girl who was last seen in Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are looking for a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Kenilworth on April 2.

Mihaela, 15, is missing from her home in Coventry and has links across the West Midlands and Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police said they are concerned for her safety.

